Released on the Nintendo 64 console back in 2000, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask was a strange diversion for the series that picked up a merry band of dedicated fans.

Unlike the previous game in the series, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask was no mainstream adventure. It took Link out of the rolling expanse of Hyrule and into the strange world of Terminus.

It’s a dark, twisted universe (especially by Nintendo’s family friendly standards) that was doomed to destruction at the hands of a freaky, smiling moon in just three days time. The player could skip through time in order to get all of the necessary tasks done, but the game has a resigned, melancholic tone that’s at odds with Nintendo’s usually rather cheerful outlook.



The original Majora’s Mask was also a bit of more of a challenge than previous Zelda titles, and the Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask 3D retains that difficulty level while upping the graphics and making the gameplay smoother.



If you didn’t experience Majora’s Mask on N64, there’s no excuse not to pick up the cult classic for 3DS, especially the New 3DS and the New 3DS XL.

