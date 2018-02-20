It may not be the coolest of purchases (ba-boom tsch), but a decent fridge is the cornerstone of any kitchen. Acting as a family hub, it’s vital that the model you choose is the right capacity, design and energy efficiency to suit your needs.

With so many different models on the market, each with very unique features (and more technical terms to describe them than a rocket manual), making your choice could prove rather difficult.

Always here to make things easy, we’ve put together this definitive guide and roundup to help. Our guide to the best fridge freezer splits models into two categories: the best traditional 60cm fridge freezers and the best side-by-side fridge freezers, for larger households.

Once you’ve decided on the type for you, it’s time to get down to the nitty-gritty. We’ve assess storage capacity, running costs, noise, consistency, insulation, humidity and extras, such as water dispensers and additional drawers.

Read below to find out how we test all of this, and then keep scrolling for our 12 favourite fridge freezers.

Need a new fridge freezer tomorrow? Samsung RF24HSESBSR This French door fridge freezer, with its large fridge at the top and freezer at the bottom, is perfect for storing bulky items and includes four different temperature settings. Order before next day delivery cut off from Appliances Direct and get it tomorrow. £1,879.97

How we test fridge freezers

We put all fridge freezers through the same meticulous tests to ensure that real-life performance actually matches the claims.

Each one gets a 48-hour bedding in procedure, during which time we plumb in any water cooling or ice making features and allow temperatures to settle.

We then load up the fridge freezers with a set amount of food in both the fridge and freezer sections and track the temperatures in multiple areas over the next two days. We even hold the doors open at regular intervals to simulate typical usage.

For every 10 litres of claimed space in the fridge compartment, we load each unit with 0.5kg of food and for each 10 litres of space in the freezer we add 1kg of food. We also add a 2-litre open container of water to the freezer, in which we embed a temperature probe.

Along the way we’ll also track total power usage and noise levels. Finally, we simulate a power cut by turning the fridge freezer off for three hours and tracking the subsequent temperature rise, which indicates how well-insulated the unit is.