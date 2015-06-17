Sections
- Page 1 Best Cordless Vacuum Cleaners 2018: the best cable-free cleaners
- Page 2 Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
- Page 3 Bosch Athlet BCH625KTGB
- Page 4 Bosch BCH6PETGB Athlet ProAnimal
- Page 5 Gtech AirRam mk2
- Page 6 Vax Blade 2 Max
- Page 7 Hoover H-Free HF18RH
- Page 8 Shark DuoClean Cordless TruePet IF250UKT
- Page 9 Dyson V6 Cord Free
- Page 10 Dyson V6 Absolute
- Page 11 Dyson V6 Fluffy
- Page 12 Dyson V7 Animal
- Page 13 Dyson V8 Absolute
- Page 14 Vorwerk Kobold VC100
Key Features:
- 40-minute run time
- Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre
- Ultra-low profile design
The Gtech AirRam is very popular, as it was one of the earliest companies to introduce the cordless vacuum cleaner idea. It’s not a vacuum cleaner in a traditional sense, though – there’s a suction fan and a powerful brush bar to pull dirt in, but there’s no actual vacuum and there’s no suck-down effect. It compacts the dust into two small bales, which makes it easy to empty.
It’s great for regular spot cleans, as it’s very light and easy to manoeuvre, which also makes it a great option for anyone with a bad back who struggles with heavier cleaners. The low-profile design helps it get under furniture, too, which is a godsend.
Its 40-minute run time means you don’t have to charge it too often, but the AirRam is an upright only and lacks any other tools. That makes it tricky to use on stairs and it doesn’t clean well in corners and along edges, so you need something with a crevice tool to get into the hard-to-reach areas.
At time of review the Gtech AirRam was available for £200