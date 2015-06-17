Gtech AirRam mk2

Key Features:

40-minute run time

Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre

Ultra-low profile design

The Gtech AirRam is very popular, as it was one of the earliest companies to introduce the cordless vacuum cleaner idea. It’s not a vacuum cleaner in a traditional sense, though – there’s a suction fan and a powerful brush bar to pull dirt in, but there’s no actual vacuum and there’s no suck-down effect. It compacts the dust into two small bales, which makes it easy to empty.

It’s great for regular spot cleans, as it’s very light and easy to manoeuvre, which also makes it a great option for anyone with a bad back who struggles with heavier cleaners. The low-profile design helps it get under furniture, too, which is a godsend.

Its 40-minute run time means you don’t have to charge it too often, but the AirRam is an upright only and lacks any other tools. That makes it tricky to use on stairs and it doesn’t clean well in corners and along edges, so you need something with a crevice tool to get into the hard-to-reach areas.

At time of review the Gtech AirRam was available for £200