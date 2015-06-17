Key Features:

0.54-litre capacity cordless stick vacuum cleaner

Up to 40 minutes battery life

Weighs just 2.61kg

The Dyson V8 Absolute is the pinnacle of cordless vacuum cleaners at present. Unsurprisingly, this comes at a significant price premium, which might mean some prefer to stick the company’s V6 range instead. However, if you have the money to spare, the V8 sets a very high bar indeed.

A larger battery delivers more or less twice the battery life of previous machines – between 30 and 40 minutes depending on the tool used. The V8 is also easier to empty than the V6 range, and the capacity is slightly higher, too. That means larger houses are going to be better off with the V8.

It also means the V8 is heavier, but it’s tough to notice given how light the V8 is compared to other machines. The new V8 digital motor, meanwhile, delivers cleaning power that surpasses a great number of mains-powered cleaners, and it excelled in every cleaning task we set it.



At time of review the Dyson V8 Absolute was available for £499.99