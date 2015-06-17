Key Features

Lightweight handheld and upright in one

Comes with ‘Fluffy’ head for hard floors and mini pet hair tool

Lasts 20 minutes per charge using trigger system

Bagless 0.4-litre bin and boost mode



The Dyson V6 Fluffy isn’t cheap, but it isn’t without good reason. Based on the handstick design that Dyson has pioneered, it’s light and its even weight distribution makes it very easy to handle. It converts into an easy-to-use handheld just by detaching the stick and attaching the cleaning head directly to the cleaner.

The key attraction is the unique Fluffy cleaning head that gives the vacuum its name, designed specifically for cleaning hard floors.

The idea is that the fluffy head traps larger debris while its finer carbon bristles generate static to attract smaller dust particles. It’s gentler on delicate hard floors than traditional rotating brush bars, making it a safer choice for soft-wood parquet floors. There’s a separate powered brush head for carpets that’s equally good.

It cleans brilliantly and the V6 Fluffy is among the most powerful cordless vacuum cleaner we’ve tested. All the tools included are great too, especially the miniature turbobrush head that’s designed to tackle pet hair – it’s perfect for dog beds, sofas, cars and anywhere your pets congregate.

Overall, it’s an outstanding cleaner and you’ll be surprised how much you can get done during its 20-minute run time.

At time of review the Dyson V6 Fluffy was available for £400