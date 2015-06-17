Key features:

0.4-litre capacity

Up to 20 minutes battery life

Weighs just 2.3kg

The Dyson V6 Absolute may be lesser in size and running time than the V8 Absolute, but this remains an excellent buy for those who don’t need the larger, pricier machine.

For example, if you’re more inclined to whip round two to three rooms at a time than give your entire house a thorough monthly clean, the V6 Absolute is still a great option.

Thanks to a motorised turbo brush, a fully articulating neck and still nylon brushes, the V6 does a great job of picking up larger, more stubborn bits of dirt and debris from floors and carpets.

Rows of carbon-fibre filaments handle fine dust particles as small as three microns too, which includes skin cells and dust mite faeces on bedsheets. Lovely.

Being a Dyson, it comes with a great selection of tools, plus will filter almost all dust particles and household bacteria. In fact, Dyson claims that the air that leaves the back of the V6 Absolute is actually cleaner than the air in the room – a tidy little bonus.

At the time of the review the Dyson V6 Absolute was available for £400

