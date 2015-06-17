Key Features



0.4-litre dust bin and powered brushbar head supplied

20-minute run time with trigger system

Lightweight upright and handheld in one

Now known simply as the Dyson V6 Cord Free, the DC59 (as it was known previously) is the cheapest model in Dyson’s popular V6 range.

It still packs a punch for its price though. It uses the same motor as the Fluffy version, so it has the same amount of suction – the only difference is it doesn’t come with as many tools. You don’t get the fluffy hard floor head, or the mini pet hair head, so it’s not as good for pet owners.

It’s still a great cordless vac, though. The standard turbo brush head does a fine job on all surfaces, and it benefits from the same, versatile and easy-to-handle design as the V6 Fluffy, or the V6 Absolute.

At a good £100 cheaper too, it’s a great option if you like its more feature-packed siblings but can’t stomach the price.

At time of review the Dyson V6 Cord Free was available for £359