Key Features

Cordless upright with shoulder carry strap

0.9-litre bin and three power levels

Approx. 50-minute run time, up to 90 on lowest power setting

Bosch is an experienced vacuum brand and the Bosch Athlet BCH625KTGB was its first attempt at a cordless vacuum cleaner. It’s a pretty good one, too, though it has a few wrinkles to consider before you decide to buy it.

Its best feature is the battery life, which is excellent. It lasts 12 minutes on even the highest of its three power settings, which is much longer than similar boost modes on many rival cordless machines. That means the normal power setting is enough to clean a good-size house, while the lowest power setting lasts for 60 minutes.

Despite this, it’s a good cleaner, but not an outstanding one. It’s similar to the Vax in this list – better than the Gtech but not as good as the Dyson. Like most cordless models it struggles to clean right up to the edges, and it’s a rather middling performer on pet hair.

Still, it does a decent job and it’s light and easy to move around. Our biggest complaint was the slightly fussy shoulder strap system, which isn’t as convenient as the Dyson or the Vax.

At time of review the Bosch Athlet BCH625KTGB was available for £289