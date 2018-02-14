Best Apple Watch Apps 2018: The must-haves for your wrist

With the release of the latest Apple Watch Series 3, and updates to watchOS, there’s no better time to consider slapping an Apple Watch on your wrist. But what apps are must-haves? Let us help get you started.

When the Apple Watch first launched, the app experience was, to be blunt, rather underwhelming. Fortunately, things have greatly improved thanks to updates to its watchOS operating system that now make it a gadget many can no longer without.

Over time, the watchOS app store in particular has also come on leaps and bounds, meaning there are plenty more options available.

Related: Apple Watch 3 vs Apple Watch 2

Now that developers have had ample time to get to grips with developing apps suitable for your wrist, the selection of app has expanded significantly since launch, too.

There are now apps ranging from media playback to navigation to smart home control, meaning you’re better equipped than ever to leave your iPhone in your pocket to complete basic tasks.

It’s not all perfect, though. While new apps have arrived, popular apps have also disappeared. Notable absentees now include Google Maps, Amazon and Trip Advisor, which were all removed.

Related: Best Apple Watch deals

Still, with such a wide selection of apps vying for your wrist, that’s a lot to sift through. Thankfully, we’ve done just that and picked some of the absolute best.