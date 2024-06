Which phones support aptX Lossless?

Have you heard about Snapdragon Sound? Well if you haven’t, it’s a Bluetooth streaming platform dreamed up and made real by Qualcomm that enables the transmission of audio over Bluetooth at lossless quality.

But there is a catch.

And that catch is that to benefit from the high bandwidth and lossless audio that the Snapdragon Sound platform can output to, all devices need to support aptX Lossless. That means your headphones need to be able to playback streams at lossless quality over Bluetooth, and your mobile device, in this case your smartphone, also needs to be transmit data over Bluetooth at aptX Lossless.

Not every smartphone supports the Snapdragon Sound platform, so if sound quality is of great importance when you’re listening to music, here are smartphones that we know support aptX Lossless.

Which smartphones support aptX Lossless?

Asus

Asus Rog Phone 6

Asus Rog Phone 6 Pro

Asus Zenfone 9

Asus Rog Phone 7

Asus Rog Phone 7 Ultimate

Asus Zenfone 10

Asus Rog Phone 8

Asus Rog Phone 8 Pro

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra

Moto

Moto Razr 40

Moto Razr 40 Ultra

ThinkPhone by Motorola

Nubia

Nubia Z60 Ultra

Nubia Redmagic 9 Pro+

Nubia Redmagic 9 Pro

Nubia Z50S Pro

Nubia Redmagic 8S Pro+

Nubia Redmagic 8S Pro

Nubia Redmagic 8S Pro+ (Transformers version)

Nubia Z50 Ultra

Nubia Z50

Nubia Redmagic 8 Pro+

Nubia Redmagic 8 Pro

Sharp

Sharp AQUOS R8

Sharp AQUOS R8 Pro

Sharp AQUOS R7

Sony

Vivo

vivo X Fold 3 Prp

vivo X Fold 3

vivo iQOO Neo 9

vivo S18

vivo iQOO 12 Pro

vivo iQOO 12

Vivo iQOO 11S

Vivo iQOO Neo8

Vivo X Flip

vivo iQOO Neo7 racing version

vivo X Fold2

Vivo iQOO 11 Pro

Vivo iQOO 11

Vivo X90 Pro+

Vivo X Fold+

Vivo iQOO10 Pro

Vivo iQOO10

vivo iQOO Neo6

vivo X Note

vivo X Fold

vivo X80 Pro

vivo iQOO 9 Pro

vivo iQOO 9