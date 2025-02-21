Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Where to put detergent in a washing machine

Let’s face it, we’ve all been confused by the detergent drawer of our washing machines.

Even some of the best washing machines can be confusing with their detergent drawer layouts, making it difficult to know where detergent and fabric softener should actually go.

Read our guide below to determine, once and for all, where to put detergent in a washing machine. 

How many compartments are in a detergent drawer? 

There are usually three compartments in a standard detergent drawer and each one is marked with a symbol that represents where certain products should be.

Once you know what the symbols mean, it’s then easy to determine where the detergent should be placed, which is useful if you ever get a washing machine that doesn’t have the same drawer layout as your previous model.

Detergent drawer symbols in a nutshell

There are just three symbols to keep in mind. Firstly there’s the I or 1 symbol, which represents the pre-wash compartment and is designed for tackling tough stains and ground-in dirt from laundry. Depending on your needs, this may not be used as frequently.

The II or 2 symbol is the main wash compartment and where your detergent should go for all of your washes, whether that’s in liquid or powder form.

Finally, the flower symbol is only for fabric softener. Although this doesn’t necessarily need to be added to every wash, it’s a nice addition for tougher fabrics such as towels or bed sheets.

Detergent drawer symbols
Detergent drawer symbols for (left to right) prewash, main and fabric softener

Pre-wash

Typically found on the right-hand side of the detergent drawer, and marked with the aforementioned I or 1 symbol, is the pre-wash compartment. Typically a pre-wash cycle is selected in addition to the main wash and should be used when clothes are particularly soiled or stained. 

It’s worth noting that the machine will usually still empty this slot, even if pre-wash mode hasn’t been selected. 

Beko Detergent Drawer with prewash compartment highlighted
Pre-wash compartment in Beko BM3WT3941 drawer

Main wash

Moving over to the left-hand side of the drawer is the biggest compartment which is designed for all washes. Marked with the II or 2 symbol, this compartment is the one that you’ll use the most as it is for every washing programme, from fast cycles to longer Eco modes. 

Beko Detergent Drawer with main wash compartment highlighted
Main wash compartment in Beko BM3WT3941 drawer

Fabric softener

Usually sat in-between the pre-wash and main compartments is the fabric softener area. The smallest of the three, because generally you don’t need much in a wash, this is marked with a flower symbol. 

Beko Detergent Drawer with fabric softener compartment highlighted
Fabric softener compartment in Beko BM3WT3941 drawer

How much detergent do I need to add?

The amount of detergent you use in each wash depends mainly on the size of your load and machine. Generally speaking, a little can go a long way with detergent, with many of us guilty of adding too much. 

Brands can differ with how much detergent you should put into your washing, so be sure to check the instructions to ensure you aren’t overdosing your wash. Roughly speaking, for a smaller 5kg load, just two tablespoons of liquid detergent should be enough while 9kg and over requires around four tablespoons. 

Or you could take all the guesswork out of detergent and instead opt for a washing machine that auto-doses the correct amount depending on the weight of your washing and selected wash cycle, such as the Samsung WW90T684DLH and Hisense WF5S1045BW.

What type of detergent should I use?

There are two main types of detergent: liquid and powder. There are also all-in-one pods that go directly into the washing machine, and are made up of liquid detergent and fabric softener. 

While liquid and powder are fairly similar, and are effective at removing stains and cleaning clothes, there are a few factors that might make you favour one over the other. Liquids can also easily be used as a spot treatment for heavily soiled clothes, although powders are generally more efficient at removing stains in the machine. 

All-in-one pods are a useful alternative, as they come with a pre-measured amount of detergent inside. Having said that, if you have smaller loads to wash then using a pod can result in quite a lot of wastage.

