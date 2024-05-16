When will my Xiaomi phone get the Android 15 update?

Android 15 is the next huge update that’s coming to Android smartphones later this year.

If you have a Xiaomi smartphone, you may be wondering when you’ll be eligible to upgrade to Android 15 and experience all the promised benefits for yourself.

While we don’t know for sure when Xiaomi will roll out Android 15, we’ve put together this guide on when Xiaomi is likely to have Android 15 ready and which Xiaomi phones should expect the upgrade, based on past OS updates.

If you really can’t wait any longer, we’ve also looked at how you can access the Android 15 beta.

As Android 15’s official release is still “several months away”, with the exact date still unconfirmed by Google, we can’t be certain when Xiaomi phones will receive the update.

Having said that, we can still look at the dates of previous Android releases and see how long it took Xiaomi to introduce the new platform onto its smartphones.

Xiaomi was actually one of the first adopters of Android 14 and quickly rolled the platform out soon after its launch in October 2023, but only onto its then-flagship Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 12T handsets.

However, Xiaomi noted that although this was the stable version, it would continue to “work on the development and testing processes to ensure that this new version is experienced smoothly by users.”

With this in mind, it’s fair to assume that newer handsets will get the upgrade sooner than older versions. Otherwise, judging by past Xiaomi upgrades, the rollout will be staggered for older models, with the Xiaomi 12 Pro for example not receiving Android 14 until February 2024.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Despite Android 15’s official release date still unconfirmed by Google, Xiaomi has made it clear which of its devices should expect to receive the update. Listed on its Security Centre page, Xiaomi says the following smartphones will get Android 15:

Can I install the Android 15 beta on my Xiaomi?

If you don’t want to wait until the official release of Android 15 then it is possible to download the beta version now, however this is only available on the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4.

To download the beta version, you’ll first need to unlock the bootloader which poses security risks and may have unpredictable effects on your device. With this in mind, we’d advise against downloading the beta version onto your Xiaomi handset if this is your primary device.

If you’re happy to go ahead then visit Xiaomi’s Android 15 Developer Preview Program site to learn more.