When will my Google Pixel get the Android 15 update?

Google has released the first Android 15 beta ahead of a wider rollout later this year – but when exactly will the final version of Android 15 be released? And more specifically, when will eligible Google Pixel devices get the update?

While we’re still some time away from Android 15 landing on your Pixel smartphone, here, we cover everything there is to know about the upgrade right now, from Pixel rollout date speculation to supported devices and how to get in on the action early with the Android 15 beta program.

As with most Android manufacturers, it’s pretty hard to say with any degree of certainty exactly when the Android 15 update will appear on your Pixel smartphone.

The saving grace is that Google is usually among the first to roll out the software update to previous-gen devices, with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 getting the upgrade from Android 13 to Android 14 on 4 October 2023, the same day that the Android 14-enabled Pixel 8 range was announced.

With that in mind, we’d expect something similar from Google with the Android 15 update, essentially rolling out the polished OS on the same day that the Android 15-equipped Pixel 9 range is revealed.

We’re still too far away from the launch to get specific, but Google does tend to launch its flagship hardware in early October, so expect the update sometime in the first half of October if all goes to plan.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s worth noting that not every single generation of Pixel will get the update to Android 15 – only those with ongoing long-term software support.

That’s fine if you’ve purchased a Pixel device in the past couple of years as they’re essentially guaranteed to get the update, but if you’ve got a Pixel 5 or older, it’ll be stuck on its current iteration of Android.

Google has confirmed that the following devices will get the Android 15 update later this year, alongside the expected Pixel 9 range:

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Can I access the Android 15 beta on my Pixel?

The good news is that keen Pixel users don’t have to wait for the official rollout of Android 15 later this year – as long as you can deal with the occasional bug or broken feature, that is. Like the iOS Public Beta that lets keen iPhone fans get a sneak peek of the upcoming version of iOS, Pixel users have the Android Beta for Pixel program.

The beta program is available to all Pixel devices due to get the Android 15 update, meaning Pixel 6 users and later can get involved – and it’s pretty easy to do too.

If you’re interested, simply head over to the Android Beta for Pixel website and enrol your device. It shouldn’t take more than a few minutes, at which point the Android 15 beta should be available to download onto your Pixel.

We wouldn’t recommend installing the update – especially earlier betas – onto your primary device as it could break some important features and functionality. However, if you’ve got a spare Pixel phone handy and want to delve in ahead of everybody else, go for it!