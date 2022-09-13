When is the next Apple event and what do we expect to see?

Apple holds product events to reveal new tech multiple times a year, each one usually focused on a different spread of products. But when will the next one take place?

When is the next Apple event?

At the time of publishing, there is currently no Apple event scheduled. This isn’t unusual, as an announcement of a forthcoming event usually arrives 1-2 weeks before the event itself and they’re not set in stone over the course of the year. That means that the event dates and timings will vary and won’t be the same every year.

Judging by past years, Apple could hold an event sometime in October. Products expected at this event would likely be a new iPad Pro running on the M2 chipset, updates to Apple’s high-end MacBook or Mac and the final launch date reveals for macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16.1.

What happened at the last Apple event?

Apple’s last event took place on September 7 2022, and it was the launch of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, AirPods Pro 2 and a trio of Apple Watches including the Apple Watch Ultra. We also saw the official launch dates for both iOS 16 and WatchOS 9 revealed.

This was a packed showcase that really focused on mobile products that worked together in a single ecosystem.

The iPhone 14 Pro is the first iPhone to go beyond 12-megapixels in its main camera, pushing it to 48, and it’s also the first to feature the new Dynamic Island. This is a play on the notch, that brings in some software elements to try and add some functionality to a once derided design trend.

The AirPods Pro 2 received some design changes and ANC updates, with the Apple Watch Series 8 adding a temperature sensor.

Arguably the most interesting release though was the Apple Watch Ultra, a wearable aimed at those who would usually go for a high-end Garmin device. This watch packs in a much bigger battery, stronger body, larger display and specific features for activities like climbing.

Previous to this, the last Apple event was WWDC – Apple’s developer showcase. This is usually where see developments in software, and this was where iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 were both originally introduced.