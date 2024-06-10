Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

When is Call of Duty coming to Game Pass?

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

The newest addition to the Call of Duty lineup has just been announced at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024. Dubbed Black Ops 6, the upcoming game promises to be “signature Black Ops” with a “mind-bending narrative”.

Not only is this exciting for all fans of the franchise (particularly the Black Ops series) but this is also the first Call of Duty game to be available on Game Pass, which means subscribers can play from day one of release. 

Keen to get playing? Read on below to find out when Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is coming to Game Pass, how to preorder the title and more information on how Game Pass works.

When is Call of Duty coming to Game Pass?

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will officially launch on Xbox Series X/S, PC and PS5, as well as Game Pass, on 25th October 2024.

Black Ops 6 will be available across all Game Pass subscription types, including PC, Console and Ultimate.

How can I pre-order Call of Duty?

To pre-order the title, visit the Call of Duty website and select which version you’d like to get, whether that be Standard (PC), Cross-Gen Bundle (Console) or Vault Edition (All Platforms). 

The Standard Edition includes early access to the Black Ops 6 Open Beta plus the Woods Operator Pack. Upgrade to the Vault Edition and you’ll receive everything included in the Standard Edition, plus the Hunters vs Hunted Operator Pack, Mastercraft Weapon Collection, BlackCell (1 Season) and the GobbleGum Pack for Zombies.

What is Game Pass?

Game Pass is a subscription service for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. For a monthly fee you receive unlimited access to a huge variety of game, including newer titles and even older Xbox 360 favourites. 

Not only does Game Pass offer you over 400 games to choose from but it also allows you to download and play new games, such as Call of Duty Black Ops 6, on the day of release. This is also before mentioning cloud gaming, where possible, which lets you stream a handful of Game Pass titles to devices like your tablet or mobile phone.

You might like…

What is Intel Lunar Lake? The new chips explained

What is Intel Lunar Lake? The new chips explained

Hannah Davies 25 mins ago
What is a Large Language Model? The LLM tech powering GenAI explained

What is a Large Language Model? The LLM tech powering GenAI explained

Lewis Painter 4 hours ago
What is generative AI?

What is generative AI?

Jessica Gorringe 5 hours ago
What is Apple Intelligence? Apple’s spin on AI set for WWDC reveal

What is Apple Intelligence? Apple’s spin on AI set for WWDC reveal

Chris Smith 3 days ago
What happens to your photos when you upload them to the cloud?

What happens to your photos when you upload them to the cloud?

Lewis Painter 3 days ago
WWDC 2024: What we expect from Apple’s next big event

WWDC 2024: What we expect from Apple’s next big event

Max Parker 3 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words