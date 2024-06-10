The newest addition to the Call of Duty lineup has just been announced at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024. Dubbed Black Ops 6, the upcoming game promises to be “signature Black Ops” with a “mind-bending narrative”.

Not only is this exciting for all fans of the franchise (particularly the Black Ops series) but this is also the first Call of Duty game to be available on Game Pass, which means subscribers can play from day one of release.

Keen to get playing? Read on below to find out when Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is coming to Game Pass, how to preorder the title and more information on how Game Pass works.

When is Call of Duty coming to Game Pass?

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will officially launch on Xbox Series X/S, PC and PS5, as well as Game Pass, on 25th October 2024.

Black Ops 6 will be available across all Game Pass subscription types, including PC, Console and Ultimate.

How can I pre-order Call of Duty?

To pre-order the title, visit the Call of Duty website and select which version you’d like to get, whether that be Standard (PC), Cross-Gen Bundle (Console) or Vault Edition (All Platforms).

The Standard Edition includes early access to the Black Ops 6 Open Beta plus the Woods Operator Pack. Upgrade to the Vault Edition and you’ll receive everything included in the Standard Edition, plus the Hunters vs Hunted Operator Pack, Mastercraft Weapon Collection, BlackCell (1 Season) and the GobbleGum Pack for Zombies.

What is Game Pass?

Game Pass is a subscription service for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. For a monthly fee you receive unlimited access to a huge variety of game, including newer titles and even older Xbox 360 favourites.

Not only does Game Pass offer you over 400 games to choose from but it also allows you to download and play new games, such as Call of Duty Black Ops 6, on the day of release. This is also before mentioning cloud gaming, where possible, which lets you stream a handful of Game Pass titles to devices like your tablet or mobile phone.