When can I stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie at home?

How to watch the Super Mario Bros. Movie at home: The Nintendo film is tearing up the box office, but when and where can you stream Mario’s big screen adventure at home.

The biggest film of the year is the Super Mario Bros. officially. Within a few days it’ll likely become the first movie of 2023 to cross the billion dollar mark for box office gross.

The animated family adventure has won the hearts of movie goers young and old, with its fun and colourful storyline and plenty of nods to the classic games from the series which dates all the way back to the mid-1980s.

However, for those who haven’t rushed to the cinema to see the film since it arrived less than three weeks ago, attention will quickly turn to when it’ll be available to stream in the home, and where it’ll be available to stream.

Quite frankly, we just don’t know when that will be yet, but we can look into some of the parameters and make an educated guess.

When will Super Mario Bros. be available to stream

As we mentioned above, the film only arrived in movie theatres on April 5, meaning there’ll quite a way to go before it becomes available to buy or rent in the home, or becomes available as part of a streaming service.

American audiences can eventually look forward to the film coming to the Peacock streaming service. That platform has dibs on movies from Universal Studios within four months of them arriving in the cinema. That would put the launch at early August at the latest.

Peacock is available in the UK (currently for Sky and Now subscribers), which should mean the Super Mario. Bros movie ends up here. Knock at the Cabin and M3GAN, the previous two major recent releases from Universal landed on Peacock in just 49 days.

That would suggest we could potentially see the Super Mario Bros. movie land on Peacock UK as soon as late May, but that’s by no means a guarantee.

The likelihood is the usual portals of Google Play, Amazon Video, Sky Store and Apple TV will have it for sale or rent prior to it launching as part of a buffet-style streaming service.

Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer