What shows are on Freevee? The top titles free to stream right now
Amazon recently began rolling out its streaming service Freevee on Android TV OS devices in the UK. But, what shows can you find there?
Freevee is a free, ad-supported streaming service created by Amazon and formerly known as IMDb TV. After rebranding to Freevee in April, the app is now available on a range of Android TV OS devices, including ones from Hisense, JVC, LG, Panasonic, Phillips, Samsung, Sharp, Sony and TCL, to name just a few.
You can also find the app on Amazon’s own Fire TV devices and Fire tablets, and soon it’ll be available on Android phones, as well.
But, what can you actually watch there? Scroll down to discover all the top shows and movies available to stream at no cost on Freevee…
What shows are on Freevee?
Like Amazon’s paid streaming service, Prime Video, Freevee is packed with content spanning a wide range of genres from comedies and dramas to horrors and reality TV. The app also has a growing repertoire of ‘Freevee Originals’ to get stuck into if you’re looking for something less familiar.
Freevee’s library of shows and movies is ever-changing, with new titles being added and removed on a regular basis, as you would expect from any streaming site.
Here are some of the most popular shows and movies available to watch right now.
TV shows:
- Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis
- Bosch: Legacy
- Person of Interest
- Judy Justice
- Almost Paradise
- Hell’s Kitchen
- The West Wing
- Little House on the Prairie
- The Closer
- 2 Broke Girls
- Alex Rider
- The L Word
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- The A-Team
- Leverage: Redemption
- The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek
- Magnum, P.I.
- Preston & Brianna
- The Firm
- Babylon 5
Movies:
- A Hologram for the King
- The Escort
- The Visit
- JOE
- The Novice
- Monsters of Man
- The Voices
- The Staircase Murders
- Destination Wedding
- Arbitrage
- Hitler’s Stealth Fighter
- Obsession
- American Siege
- The Breakfast Club
- Les Misérables
- The Hollars
- Mortdecai
- The Krays: Kill Order
- Mickey Blue Eyes
- The Ninth Gate
You can find the full list of everything available on Freevee on Amazon’s website.