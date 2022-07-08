What shows are on Freevee? The top titles free to stream right now

Amazon recently began rolling out its streaming service Freevee on Android TV OS devices in the UK. But, what shows can you find there?

Freevee is a free, ad-supported streaming service created by Amazon and formerly known as IMDb TV. After rebranding to Freevee in April, the app is now available on a range of Android TV OS devices, including ones from Hisense, JVC, LG, Panasonic, Phillips, Samsung, Sharp, Sony and TCL, to name just a few.

You can also find the app on Amazon’s own Fire TV devices and Fire tablets, and soon it’ll be available on Android phones, as well.

But, what can you actually watch there? Scroll down to discover all the top shows and movies available to stream at no cost on Freevee…

What shows are on Freevee?

Like Amazon’s paid streaming service, Prime Video, Freevee is packed with content spanning a wide range of genres from comedies and dramas to horrors and reality TV. The app also has a growing repertoire of ‘Freevee Originals’ to get stuck into if you’re looking for something less familiar.

Freevee’s library of shows and movies is ever-changing, with new titles being added and removed on a regular basis, as you would expect from any streaming site.

Here are some of the most popular shows and movies available to watch right now.

TV shows:

Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis

Bosch: Legacy

Person of Interest

Judy Justice

Almost Paradise

Hell’s Kitchen

The West Wing

Little House on the Prairie

The Closer

2 Broke Girls

Alex Rider

The L Word

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The A-Team

Leverage: Redemption

The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek

Magnum, P.I.

Preston & Brianna

The Firm

Babylon 5

Movies:

A Hologram for the King

The Escort

The Visit

JOE

The Novice

Monsters of Man

The Voices

The Staircase Murders

Destination Wedding

Arbitrage

Hitler’s Stealth Fighter

Obsession

American Siege

The Breakfast Club

Les Misérables

The Hollars

Mortdecai

The Krays: Kill Order

Mickey Blue Eyes

The Ninth Gate

You can find the full list of everything available on Freevee on Amazon’s website.