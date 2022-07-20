YouTube Red was a short lived paid subscription service that was similar to Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. It offers a number of exclusive features for users who pay.

In this article, we will explore everything you need to know about YouTube Red including what features it had and how it compared to other similar services like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

When did YouTube Red launch?

YouTube Red launched back in October 2014. It was originally called the YouTube Red Original Service and offered initial access to five original shows, including “Cobra Kai” and “Scare PewDiePie.” It was later rebranded as the YouTube Red subscription service.

In 2017, Google introduced YouTube Premium, a new service that combines YouTube Red with YouTube Music. It launched in the US in April, with other countries following suit. The new service is a competitor to other paid streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

What was YouTube Red?

YouTube Red is currently only available in the US and Australia. It was available either as a monthly subscription or an annual subscription. The monthly subscription cost $9.99 and the annual subscription is $119.88. There was also a family plan for up to six people that costs $15.00 per month.

YouTube Red offered some exclusive features for its users, including offline access, original shows, and an ad-free experience. Users get six original shows per month for free, and then an additional three shows for a $9.99 monthly subscription. It also offered YouTube Music, a music streaming service that costs $9.99 monthly. All these features were available for both the monthly and annual subscriptions, while the family plan provides access to everything.

What was included in YouTube Red?