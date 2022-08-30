What is YouTube Premium? YouTube’s ad-free tier explained

Looking for a way to watch YouTube videos and listen to music offline with zero ads? YouTube Premium could be the way forward.

Here’s everything you need to know about YouTube’s 2-in-1 subscription service, including what it is, what it includes and how much it’ll cost you.

What is YouTube Premium?

YouTube Premium (previously YouTube Red) is a subscription service that allows you to watch YouTube videos and listen to music on YouTube Music without ads.

Not only do you not have to deal with annoying advertisements, but the service also allows you to download videos and music to watch and listen to offline. This content remains on your mobile device for up to 30 days, meaning you can access it on flights, on the tube or out and about without draining your data.

The other major perk to YouTube Premium is background play. One obstacle that prevents people from using YouTube as a free music library is that you can’t listen to music when the app is closed or your phone is locked. With YouTube Premium, you can actually do this (although it still isn’t free).

What is included in YouTube Premium?

YouTube Premium includes ad-free and offline play on YouTube, YouTube Music and YouTube Kids, as well as background play for YouTube and YouTube Music.

How much does YouTube Premium cost?

A standard YouTube Premium subscription costs £11.99/$11.99 a month, but you can save money by opting for a Student or Family plan.

The Student tier costs just £6.99/$6.99 a month, though you’ll be required to verify you’re a student once a year to continue taking advantage of the cheaper plan.

A Family plan, meanwhile, will set you back £17.99/$17.99 a month. This can be split between up to five family members, potentially allowing you to pay as little as £3.60 a head. However, it’s worth noting that YouTube requires every family member to be aged 13+.

All three YouTube Premium tiers come with a 1-month free trial, so you can test the service out for 30-days before committing. Just make sure you cancel your trial ahead of the billing date if you don’t want to get charged.