What is Xbox Smart Delivery?

Microsoft introduced Xbox Smart Delivery alongside the Xbox Series X and Series S, with a renewed focus on the service ecosystem.

Xbox Smart Delivery came out in 2020 and was meant to create a better ecosystem alongside the releases of the Xbox Series X and Series S.

If you’re wondering what exactly Xbox Smart Delivery is and what roles it plays in Xbox games, make sure you keep reading, as we will be going over everything.

What is Xbox Smart Delivery?

Xbox Smart Delivery is all about ownership, and it means that Xbox game owners will be able to play their games in more ways than one.

So, if you were to buy a game for the Xbox Series X, you will be able to play it under all platforms that are under the Microsoft umbrella. That includes PC and the Xbox One, meaning that you are essentially getting multiple versions of the same game without having to pay more money.

Not only are you able to play the game over multiple platforms, but all your saves, achievements and data will be carried over thanks to Xbox Live credentials. This also means that you won’t need to worry about losing progress.

It works with both digital and physical copies of games, and it will use the best available version of the game, whether that be the Xbox One or the next-generation consoles.

This system is very intuitive and helps gamers utilise all of their Microsoft consoles and systems, which means you can play any Microsoft game in any capacity you want.

What games support Xbox Smart Delivery?

Microsoft declared that Smart Delivery will be used on all exclusive Xbox Game Studios titles that have been optimised for the Xbox Series X and Series S.

The company will also automatically give players the Series X or S version for supported titles for no extra charge if the players have a next-gen console and purchase a previous-gen copy.

We have a selection of games that are supported by Xbox Smart delivery listed below:

