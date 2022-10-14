Windows 11 came with a plethora of new features as well as upgrades to old features, like Windows 11 Focus Assist.

Windows 11 launched in October of last year, coming with a brand new redesign when compared to Windows 10 as well as a batch of new features.

While Focus Assist originally launched with Windows 10 back in 2018, it can now be found on Windows 11 with even more capabilities than before. Read on to find out everything you need to know about Windows 11 Focus Assist.

What is Windows 11 Focus Assist?

Focus Assist was previously called Quiet Hours in Windows 10, and it aims to help users be less distracted while they work. Turning on Focus Assist will stop notifications from popping up on your screen while you’re working, instead relegating them to the Notification Centre, where they can be checked at a better time.

Notifications can actually have a negative impact on our productivity, as they can bring you off task and onto something new altogether. However, muting all notifications can also have a negative impact, as you may end up missing an important email, or forget about a deadline that you have coming up.

To help alleviate this issue, users that want to utilise Focus Assist can choose which notifications they want to receive while in Focus Assist mode. This means that you can still be notified about anything urgent or pressing while keeping out all the emails and notifications that you don’t need to know about that day.

If you’re interested in using this feature but you don’t have the latest version of Windows, you can download and install it, or you can use the Quiet Hours feature from Windows 10. However, Quiet Hours simply allows users to turn this feature on or off and does not come with any of the same customisation options as Focus Assist does.