What is Wi-Fi Calling? The mobile feature explained

If you’ve ever been in a situation where your connection drops mid-phone call, you’ll know how frustrating it can be. This is where Wi-Fi Calling comes to the rescue.

Wi-Fi Calling gives you a second option when your mobile network is down or keeps cutting out. Read on to learn all about the popular mobile feature, including how it works and who can use it.

What is Wi-Fi Calling?

Wi-Fi Calling is a feature that lets you make phone calls over Wi-Fi instead of your mobile network. It essentially gives you another way to make calls when you don’t have a network connection or your connection seems patchy.

It can even work with regular texts and picture messages.

Most mobile networks in the UK offer their own version of the feature. This includes EE, O2, Vodafone and Three, to list a few of the big names.

How does Wi-Fi Calling work?

How Wi-Fi Calling works will depend on your network – though you usually need to be a pay monthly user to take advantage of the feature.

For EE, O2 and Three users, there’s no need to download any apps and Wi-Fi calls are virtually indistinguishable from regular ones. Vodafone users, meanwhile, will need to download the My Vodafone app to get started.

EE, O2 and Vodafone calls can even move between Wi-Fi and 4G automatically, depending on the signal strength, allowing you to maintain a stable connection when you’re out and about.

Regardless of your network, Wi-Fi Calling uses your regular number and shouldn’t cost you any extra to use on top of your usual contract. However, you can run the risk of being charged if you use it to make international calls outside of your plan. The service also may not work at all abroad.

To avoid problems connecting overseas, you can always access the feature through VoIP apps, like Skype, Signal or Viber (though, like Vodafone, this will require you to download an additional app if you don’t already have one).

Can I use Wi-Fi Calling

If both your network and your device are compatible, you can activate Wi-Fi Calling with just your phone, a Wi-Fi connection and any necessary apps.

The feature has been around for a while now, meaning phones as old as the iPhone 5S, the Samsung Galaxy S5 and the Google Pixel 3 can access it with the right software (though, of course, loads of newer Android and iOS devices work too).

All you need to do is download an app (if your network even requires one). Then dive into your settings and active Wi-Fi Calling to get started.

