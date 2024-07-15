Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Wacom Yuify?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Wacom recently launched the new digital tool Yuify to help artists protect their digital rights online. 

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Wacom Yuify, including what it is, how it works and which photo editing and design programs support it. 

What is Wacom Yuify? 

Yuify is a service designed to help artists and creators protect their digital artworks by providing proof of ownership and managing usage rights. Yuify was created by the leading Japanese graphics tablet and pen display brand, Wacom. 

The service works by embedding exported files with a unique digital ID that provides a permanent record of registration. This should make it easier to trace artworks back to their original artist. 

Wacom has developed a proprietary technology for Yuify that involves creating an invisible micro-mark on the artwork during export. This micro-mark is designed to stay put even if the image is manipulated later down the line. 

People can then reverse-search the image to trace it back to the original owner using Wacom’s secured records of authorship. 

Wacom Yuify

The technology is based on the same blockchain technology popularised by cryptocurrencies and NFTs. However, Wacom has stated that Yuify has “nothing to do with NFTs” and that the company is not creating digital assets that can be traded. 

Yuify entered its public beta stage in July 2024 and is free to access in the UK, US, EU, Norway and Switzerland. The software is compatible with photos and other 2D artworks created in Adobe Photoshop, Escape Motions Rebelle 7 and Celsys Clip Studio Paint as a plugin. 

Do you need a Wacom device to use Yuify? 

You do not need to produce your art with a Wacom tablet or pen display such as the Wacom One to use the company’s Yuify service. 

All you need is a Wacom ID to make use of the service. If you don’t already have a Wacom ID, you can register for one through Wacom’s website or Yuify.com

Then, simply connect to at least one of the available programs under Settings and Connect Application to get started.

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

