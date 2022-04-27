What is Virgin Media Stream? The all-in-one streaming box explained

Virgin Media has unveiled Stream, a service that brings all your streaming apps under one UI and into one flexible, monthly bill.

We’ve taken a closer look at what Virgin Media is offering with Stream, including the channels and streaming services it supports, price, the broadband package you need, and how that 10% discount works…

What is Virgin Media Stream?

Stream is a service that allows you to keep your TV channels, streaming subscriptions and video apps under one smart user interface that is paid for in a single monthly bill.

It comes in the form of a small plug-and-play box and remote, and the interface is voice-activated, so you can choose to control it hands-free.

The box plugs into the HDMI port of a TV, adding a user interface that shows you the apps and services you want to see.

The second and perhaps most alluring benefit is the “Stream Credit” system. This is a 10% discount that is applied to any third-party services you pay for through Virgin Media (such as Netflix or Disney Plus) calculated from the previous month’s subscriptions.

The discount only applies to streaming apps you add through your Virgin Media account, so you’ll only save if you transfer your accounts over. That said, any service you do subscribe to exists on a 30-day rolling contract, so you can start and end plans with the same level of commitment as you usually would.

Which streaming services are supported?

Stream supports a range of channels, apps and entertainment packages. This includes channels from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky, and apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, YouTube Kids and Vimeo.

There are also catch-up services, including BBC iPlayer, ITVHub, All4, STV Player, Britbox and My5, as well as a number of music, news and gaming apps.

So, which streaming services can you save on?

The below services are all available on Virgin Media’s 30-day rolling contract, and allow you to earn and spend Stream Credits:

Netflix

Disney Plus

Sky Sports HD pack

Sky Cinema HD pack

Sky Sports HD + Cinema HD pack

BT Sport pack

Essential Entertainment

Kids pack

Starzplay

Prime Video and BritBox can be accessed on Stream, but you can’t sign up through Virgin Media at this point in time. Apple TV Plus and Spotify are both unavailable on Stream.

Do I need to be a Virgin Media customer?

You do need to be a Virgin Media customer on ultrafast or gigabit broadband to get your hands on a Stream box.

You’ll also need to need to transfer all your existing streaming subscriptions to your Virgin Media account if you want to save money with the service.

Lastly, there’s the stipulation that if you ever leave Virgin Media broadband for another Internet package, that you must return the Stream box to Virgin Media (presumably your subscriptions will be unlinked from Stream in the process).

How much does Stream cost?

To get a Stream box, you’ll need to pay a one-off activation fee of £35. After this, you only need to pay the monthly fee for the subscriptions you want. These can be added and removed each month, so you can choose which months you want to save money and which you want to splurge.

While this may all sound affordable, its worth factoring your broadband into the costs, as you won’t be able to join Stream without also being a Virgin Media broadband customer. If you’re signed up to Virgin Media, this shouldn’t make a difference, but if you’re currently paying less for Wi-Fi, you may find the 10% saving on Netflix isn’t worth it for your situation in the long run.