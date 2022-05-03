What is Twitter Circle? New feature will limit audience to select followers

Not every tweet is intended for every one of your followers, but right now it’s kinda of all of nothing. I’m sure a large proportion of my measly 800 Twitter followers care little for my constant takes on all matters Liverpool FC, for example.

However, by the same token, there are a few who probably do! So, it’s good to see the company is adding a way to send tweets that’ll only be seen by a select audience, which it calls a Twitter Circle.

It’s similar to the Close Friends tool used by Instagram for images you’d rather not share with the wider public, or all of your followers.

The feature, which is currently in testing, will enable users to select up to 150 people who are able to see certain tweets, which will be hidden from your followers and everything else. It means the other 650 accounts won’t have to be bothered with my frequent footy rantings.

Twitter isn’t saying who gets access to the test right now, only confirming “some of you can create your own Twitter Circle beginning today!”

Once the feature is available, users will be prompted to set it up by choosing from their followers. From there, when compositing a tweet, users will be able to select their Circle as the audience. Only people from within the Circle will be allowed to reply to it.

You can see how the feature will work in the clip posted to the Twitter safety account and embedded below:

Twitter is aggressively pushing new features at the moment, in spite of a period of true tumult for the company in light of Elon Musk’s pending purchase of the the company for around $44 billion.

The company is currently working on an edit button, which is probably the most requested feature in the history of the company, as well as the most contentious.

Does Elon Musk potentially buying Twitter affect whether you’re more or less likely to continue using the service in the long term? Or do you have an open mind? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.