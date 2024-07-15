What is Tubi and is it really free?

If you’re looking for a streaming service to access more TV and movies, Tubi is a no-brainer.

The American streaming service recently launched in the UK as a completely free way to watch content – so what’s the catch?

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Tubi.

What is Tubi?

Tubi is a streaming service founded in the US in 2014. The company was later acquired by Fox Corporation in 2020.

What makes Tubi stand out from the competition is its free streaming model. Unlike more typical streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video which require a monthly subscription fee that can be partially subsidised by allowing ads, Tubi is fully ad-supported.

This means you pay to access the service by sitting through ads rather than paying out of your own pocket.

Tubi currently hosts a library of more than 200,000 movies and TV episodes, along with a collection of Tubi Originals and almost 250 FAST channels, though not all of this content is available in every region. For example, Tubi delivers 20,000 films and episodes to users in the UK, which is certainly a lot but nowhere near the vast number available in the US. This disparity between the two regions is likely due to licensing clashes.

Despite the above, there’s still plenty of content available in the UK, including titles from top distributors like Disney, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Is Tubi really free?

It is completely free to sign up for a Tubi account and access the platform’s vast library of TV and movies.

There isn’t even an option to upgrade to a paid plan. This means you’ll need to watch a short ad break every 15 minutes or so – just like you would with traditional broadcast TV networks.

These breaks typically last one to two minutes, making them a good time to stretch your legs or make yourself a drink.