What is Tubi and is it really free?

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking for a streaming service to access more TV and movies, Tubi is a no-brainer. 

The American streaming service recently launched in the UK as a completely free way to watch content – so what’s the catch? 

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Tubi. 

What is Tubi?

Tubi is a streaming service founded in the US in 2014. The company was later acquired by Fox Corporation in 2020. 

What makes Tubi stand out from the competition is its free streaming model. Unlike more typical streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video which require a monthly subscription fee that can be partially subsidised by allowing ads, Tubi is fully ad-supported. 

This means you pay to access the service by sitting through ads rather than paying out of your own pocket. 

Tubi currently hosts a library of more than 200,000 movies and TV episodes, along with a collection of Tubi Originals and almost 250 FAST channels, though not all of this content is available in every region. For example, Tubi delivers 20,000 films and episodes to users in the UK, which is certainly a lot but nowhere near the vast number available in the US. This disparity between the two regions is likely due to licensing clashes. 

Despite the above, there’s still plenty of content available in the UK, including titles from top distributors like Disney, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal and Sony Pictures Entertainment. 

Tubi

Is Tubi really free? 

It is completely free to sign up for a Tubi account and access the platform’s vast library of TV and movies. 

There isn’t even an option to upgrade to a paid plan. This means you’ll need to watch a short ad break every 15 minutes or so – just like you would with traditional broadcast TV networks. 

These breaks typically last one to two minutes, making them a good time to stretch your legs or make yourself a drink. 

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

