What is TNT Sports? The BT Sport replacement explained

What is TNT Sports? There’s a new TV sports channel in the UK, but it’s very much like an existing player. Here’s the story behind BT Sport (and Eurosport) becoming TNT Sports.

For years now, two pay TV providers had dominated access to the biggest televised sporting action in the UK. Sky Sports and BT Sport split access to the Premier League football, for example, while you really need both to get almost everything you need from the world of sport.

That changes in July when BT Sport leaves our screens for good, but the channels will endure following the big buyout/merger of the telecom’s provider’s sports offering. Enter TNT Sports!

Here’s everything you need to know about the new channel, when it launches, what you’ll be able to watch, and more.

Image: BT

What is TNT Sports?

TNT Sports is the result of BT Sport being purchased by Warner Bros. Discovery the parent company of existing platform Eurosport. The deal is worth £600m!

Of course, Eurosport is already available on UK TV vide pay TV platforms. The launch of TNT Sports will see all of the licensed content from Eurosport and BT Sport come under one roof.

That includes BT Sport’s access to the Premier League football, Champions League, Europa League, test cricket, UFC, Premiership Rugby, top boxing, WWE, and much more. It’ll also feature Eurosport’s access to the Olympic Games (next up in 2024), as well as top snooker, cycling, tennis, skiing and sailing.

Both the BT Sport and Eurosport brand names will disappear from the UK scene once the transition is complete.

Why TNT Sports?

If you’re wondering where the name TNT Sports comes from? TNT is an existing brand name in the United States and falls under the same Warner Bros. Discovery banner.

TNT has access to brilliant NBA coverage, NHL hockey, Major League Baseball, college basketball and loads more. It’s also got access to great dramas, AEW wrestling, and a bunch of movies.

However, none of the content licensed to the US network is coming to the new UK channels until it’s currently also licensed to BT Sport or Eurosport in the UK.

All existing licensing arrangements in the UK will be respected.

“The TNT Sports name is already synonymous with premium live sports in a number of countries around the world and a further sign of the global scale and expertise that WBD brings to the partnership with BT,” Andrew Georgiou, managing director of WBD Sports Europe said when the announcement was made earlier this year.

When does TNT Sports launch?

TNT Sports will replace BT Sport and Eurosport in July, shortly before the start of the new Premier League season. A firm date hasn’t been announced for the launch yet, but BT is advising current subscribers of the pending switchover. It is not clear whether there’ll be any price increases.