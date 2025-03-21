What is TiVo OS? Everything you need to know about the streaming platform

TiVo OS launched back in 2022 and can be found across numerous smart TVs, streaming sticks and set-top boxes on the market. But what is TiVo OS and how is it different from other smart TV interfaces?

We explain everything you need to know about TiVo OS, including how it works, which apps you can access and the TVs that sport the operating system.

What is TiVo OS?

TiVo OS is an interface that’s found on smart TVs from Sharp, Panasonic, and Bush in the UK, and allows you to stream content from various streaming platforms and receive personalised recommendations based on your own taste profile.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Users can access content from platforms such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video via their respective apps that are built directly into the interface. You can also create watchlists from across all the installed apps too, however just note that’ll need the relevant subscriptions to access those apps.

We’ve found that TiVo OS’ interface is intuitive to use, decluttered and “simple enough to navigate” thanks to its modern design that makes it easy to access all the major content apps.

TiVo also has access to voice control, allowing you to find content to watch completely hands-free.

Which TVs have TiVo OS?

Across Europe, TiVo OS can be found on some Panasonic, Bush and Sharp TVs, including the Bush 50UT24, in lieu of the usually favoured Google TV or Tizen OS. You can also find TiVo OS across perhaps lesser known TV brands including Vestel, JVC and Telefunken too.

US customers won’t miss out on the interface though, as Sharp has recently announced a new 55-inch QLED TV will run on TiVO OS too.

How much is TiVo OS?

As TiVo OS is the operating system that’s built into TVs and streaming devices, the service doesn’t have a standalone price.

It’s also worth noting that we’ve found many TiVo OS devices are on the more affordable end of the scale, with the top-rated Bush 50UT24 starting at just £229.99 for its smallest 32-inch model.

What apps come with TiVo OS?

Xperi, the company behind TiVo OS, explains that most of the major streaming platforms are built directly into the interface, including YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and Pluto TV.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As each app is built-in as part of TiVo OS, unlike Google TV or Fire TV, there isn’t any app store nor can you delete or uninstall existing apps either.

More recently, it was announced that TiVo OS powered TVs in the UK will now also benefit from the free streaming service Tubi. In exchange for watching a short ad break every 15 minutes or so, Tubi offers users access to up to a whopping 200,000 shows and movies, however it’s worth noting that in the UK this number is more around the 20,000 mark.