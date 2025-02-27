What is Titan OS? The TV operating system explained

While many of the best TVs run on Google TV or Fire TV operating systems, a number of models are using Titan OS instead.

Promising to rethink TV, Titan OS’ goal is to deliver a “personalised user experience, to simplify content discovery and to connect “the entire TV ecosystem”. But what does that really mean?

We explain everything you need to know about Titan OS, including which TVs you can find the operating system on and which apps are available.

What is Titan OS?

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Titan OS is a smart TV operating system found in select Philips TVs as well as offering Titan’s FAST channels on a number of Sony Android TVs. It offers a personalised approach to content watching with what Titan OS explains as helping “users spend less time searching and more time enjoying their favourite entertainment” thanks to a “content-first” approach.

Essentially, Titan OS offers tailored recommendations, based on viewing habits, while users can customise the home screen with their favourite and most used apps.

While users can download their favourite streaming apps and watch on-demand, there’s also access to live TV too.

Which TVs use Titan OS?

Titan OS is found predominantly in Philips TVs, including its latest affordable OLED series However, Philips’ more expensive models stick with Google TV instead.

Titan OS has also recently partnered with Sony to provide FAST (free ad-supported streaming televsion) channels on selected Sony Android TVs across Europe, which Titan says will expand its reach to over nine million active users.

Titan FAST channels on Sony TV. Image Credit: Titan

Does Titan OS support Netflix?

Yes, alongside other popular apps such as Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video, Titan OS offers access to Netflix. In fact, most Titan OS remotes sport a dedicated Netflix button for quick and easy access to the service.

What apps are on Titan OS?

TitanOS has access to lots of streaming apps, including BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Pluto TV and My5, alongside a line-up of over 50 free localised channels such as Bloomberg and Euronews.

Not only that, but users can also access “niche content providers” and “up-and-coming services” too, plus favourites like YouTube and Deezer.

Just remember for certain platforms, including Disney Plus and Netflix, you need to have a subscription to access content.