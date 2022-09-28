TikTok is one of the most popular social media services right now, although it seems that it has borrowed a feature from another app.

TikTok boasts over one billion users as of last year, and it seems to have largely replaced apps like Instagram and Facebook, with younger people being especially active.

With an app that popular, it is bound to undergo some updates and feature changes over its lifetime, with TikTok Now being one of the most recent additions.

What is TikTok Now?

TikTok Now was launched in September 2022 and can be found within the original TikTok app, meaning that users don’t need to download standalone software to access the feature.

Within TikTok Now, users are prompted to take a picture or video of what they are doing during the day using the front and back camera, with the app sending out a daily notification at random times in the day.

One of the things that caught people’s attention is the striking similarity between TikTok Now and another popular app, BeReal. BeReal is a French app that offers the same service; sending users a random daily notification so they can take a picture with their front and back camera, giving their friends and family a glimpse into their day-to-day activities.

TikTok Now Privacy

It does look like TikTok Now has essentially taken this concept and integrated it into its own platform, although it does come with a few privacy features.

Only users that are 18 or over can share their TikTok Now posts to their Explore Feed, with users that are between 13 to 15 only being able to share their TikTok Now with friends.

This is unlike BeReal, which does not offer any other services than the ability to post a picture, with the option to comment and react to your friend’s BeReal moments.

Plus, unlike BeReal, TikTok Now offers users the ability to take a short video of what they are doing during the day, giving people the choice between a video and a simple picture.