Samsung recently unveiled its latest smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, with one of its biggest upgrades being the all-new BioActive Sensor.

We’ve created this guide to break down everything you need to know about the BioActive Sensor, including what it is, how it works and which models support the sensor.

What is the Samsung BioActive Sensor?

The Samsung BioActive Sensor is a 3-in-1 sensor made up of the Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) sensor, Electrical Heart (ECG) sensor, and Optical Heart Rate (HR) sensor.

The BIA sensor is responsible for monitoring everything from your body fat percentage to your skeletal muscle weight to offer personal feedback on your health, while the ECG measures your heart rate and rhythm to help spot irregularities. The HR also keeps an eye on your heart rate, along with your blood pressure in order to track your cardiovascular health.

However, the all-new BioActive Sensor in the Galaxy Watch 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra takes this a step further.

The 2024 update to the sensor doubles the performance of light-receiving photodiodes, reducing the number required. This means there’s more room for a larger number and variety of LEDs in different colours, opening the Galaxy Watch up to new and improved health-tracking capabilities.

Sleep quality, blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, stress levels and heart rate can be measured more accurately, with the latter in this list 30% more accurate during intensive workouts compared to the BioActive Sensor in the Galaxy Watch 6.

The new sensor also allows the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra to delve deeper into metabolic health with its ability to measure your Advanced Glycation End Products (AGE). The AGE index is an indicator of metabolic health and biological ageing that is influenced by your lifestyle and dietary habits. By tracking this, you should be able to make more informed decisions around your health.

Which watches include the BioActive Sensor?

The Samsung BioActive Sensor can be found in the following watch models:

However, the newest version of the sensor is currently exclusive to the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7. This means you’ll need one of the latest models to measure your AGE and take advantage of that improved accuracy while tracking other stats.