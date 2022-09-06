What is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1?

Qualcomm has launched a new chipset aimed squarely at the affordable end of the smartphone market, but what are its full capabilities?

Qualcomm, the mobile chipset manufacturer has launched two new mobile processors which are not intended to compete with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship-level silicon but rather to compliment cheaper Android smartphones. Nonetheless there are some impressive specifications onboard, and in this explanative article we’ll take a closer look at the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1.

Performance

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 will apparently offer significant upgrades to the preceding generation of chipsets from the same brand. More specifically, you can expect to see a performance improve of up to 10% from the GPU, and up to 15% from the CPU.

Camera

The camera will also gain more support from this new upgrade, and for the first time in this series of chips from Qualcomm you will be able to take 108-megapixel images. What’s more, the chipset can also support multi-frame noise reduction in video, and triple concurrent photo and video capture.

Artificial Intelligence

With the next-gen Qualcomm Hexagon Tensor Accelerator and the 3rd generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub on board, this processor will be capable of supporting AI features including integrated voice assistant, multi-microphone far-field detection, and echo cancellation.

Connectivity

In terms of connectivity, there’s a Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF system and a Qualcomm FastConnect 6200 mobile connectivity system, so you’ll have access to 2.5Gbps peak 5G download speeds and “premium 2×2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth” as well.

According to Qualcomm, we can expect to see mobile handsets using the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 as soon as Q3 2022.

Nipun Marya,the CEO of iQOO India, also revealed one of the first handsets to run on this silicon in the following statement: “Based on our long-lasting collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, we can’t wait to introduce our upcoming new iQOO smartphone adopting the new Snapdragon mobile platform. The iQOO Z6 Lite will be one of the first smartphones globally to be powered by the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platform. We look forward to bringing consumers powerful performance and enabling advanced mobile experiences globally.”