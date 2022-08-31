 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is the LG Flex TV?

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

The LG Flex TV is one of the biggest reveals from the company in 2022. But what is it and why should you be excited?

We’ve got all of the answers to that question and more, so keep on reading for everything you need to know.

What is the LG Flex TV?

The LG Flex TV is a new 42-inch OLED gaming television that has a bendy screen. By simply pressing a button on your remote, the LG TV will be bent back into a curved screen, adding an extra level of immersion for gamers. 

There are 20 different positions that the TV can take, up to a 900R curvature. This provides you with a flexibility to swap between a flat screen and curved TV design whenever you like, making it versatile for many different situations.

Unfortunately, having the required motor built into the stand means the LG Flex TV cannot be mounted onto a wall. The screen can at least be moved upwards or downwards, allowing enough room to slot a soundbar underneath.

 

LG Flex TV

To keep gamers pleased, the bendy LG TV will support up to a 120Hz refresh rate, while supporting both G-Sync and FreeSync to prevent screen tearing issues. To ensure people know this TV is designed for gamers, the Flex also has RGB lighting on the rear.

The LG Flex TV will also have full Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, while seeing connections for HDMI 2.1, USB and LAN. There’s no connection for DisplayPort here, so gamers will have to rely on the HDMI port instead.

Just like any other LG TV, it will run on LG webOS with built-in cloud support for apps such as Google Stadia and GeForce Now. 

The Flex will be available from December 2022, although UK and US pricing is yet to be confirmed. We’ll make sure to update this article as soon as we hear more on that front. 

You might like…

What is the DLP rainbow effect in projectors?

What is the DLP rainbow effect in projectors?

David Ludlow 7 days ago
How to watch the Premier League in 4K HDR

How to watch the Premier League in 4K HDR

Kob Monney 4 weeks ago
What is Filmmaker mode? The cinematic picture mode explained

What is Filmmaker mode? The cinematic picture mode explained

David Ludlow 4 weeks ago
What is eARC?

What is eARC?

Trusted Reviews 1 month ago
What is HDR gaming?

What is HDR gaming?

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
What is a smart TV? All the main smart interfaces explained

What is a smart TV? All the main smart interfaces explained

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.