The LG Flex TV is one of the biggest reveals from the company in 2022. But what is it and why should you be excited?

We’ve got all of the answers to that question and more, so keep on reading for everything you need to know.

What is the LG Flex TV?

The LG Flex TV is a new 42-inch OLED gaming television that has a bendy screen. By simply pressing a button on your remote, the LG TV will be bent back into a curved screen, adding an extra level of immersion for gamers.

There are 20 different positions that the TV can take, up to a 900R curvature. This provides you with a flexibility to swap between a flat screen and curved TV design whenever you like, making it versatile for many different situations.

Unfortunately, having the required motor built into the stand means the LG Flex TV cannot be mounted onto a wall. The screen can at least be moved upwards or downwards, allowing enough room to slot a soundbar underneath.

To keep gamers pleased, the bendy LG TV will support up to a 120Hz refresh rate, while supporting both G-Sync and FreeSync to prevent screen tearing issues. To ensure people know this TV is designed for gamers, the Flex also has RGB lighting on the rear.

The LG Flex TV will also have full Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, while seeing connections for HDMI 2.1, USB and LAN. There’s no connection for DisplayPort here, so gamers will have to rely on the HDMI port instead.

Just like any other LG TV, it will run on LG webOS with built-in cloud support for apps such as Google Stadia and GeForce Now.

The Flex will be available from December 2022, although UK and US pricing is yet to be confirmed. We’ll make sure to update this article as soon as we hear more on that front.