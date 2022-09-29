 large image

What is the GoPro Enduro battery? All about the high-performance battery

Hannah Davies
GoPro recently launched the Hero 11 Black and this time it comes with the Enduro battery in the box. But, what is the GoPro Enduro?

Read on for everything you need to know about the Enduro battery, including what it is, how it compares to the standard battery and which cameras are supported. 

What is the GoPro Enduro battery? 

The Enduro is a rechargeable 1720 mAh lithium-ion battery from GoPro. 

The battery is designed to give the action camera a boost in performance over the standard 1220 mAh GoPro battery that came in the box with older GoPros for the best possible performance across a variety of temperatures. 

This includes extended recording times in both moderate and colder temperatures, as well as faster charge times overall when compared with the standard battery. 

How long do Enduro batteries last? 

GoPro doesn’t state exactly how long the Enduro lasts on its website, but the company does provide a good indication of how the Enduro compares to the brand’s standard battery. 

According to GoPro, when paired with the Hero 11 Black recording at 4K/120fps, the Enduro offers an up to 38% improvement in performance in moderate temperatures compared to the standard battery in the Hero 10 Black. 

The battery also offers a 40% boost in performance when used in the Hero 10 Black and Hero 9 Black compared to the standard battery in those same cameras, as well as dramatic performance upgrades in temperatures as low as -10°C in the older models. 

The GoPro Hero 11 Black with its battery

We found that the battery in the Hero 11 Black lasted longer than the one in the Hero 10 Black, with 17 minutes of 4K 120fps draining the Hero 11 by about 40-50% and 20 minutes of 4K 60fps depleting it by 35%. 

Regardless, you’ll most likely want to pack a spare battery or invest in a GoPro Volta battery grip for any long day filming – Enduro or not. 

Does the Hero 11 come with the Enduro battery? 

The Enduro battery comes included with every Hero 11 Black purchase. 

This actually marks an upgrade over previous models, which came with a standard GoPro battery instead of the higher-performing Enduro despite some of the more recent models supporting the Enduro as well. 

While the Hero 10 Black and the Hero 9 Black don’t come with an Enduro battery in the box, you can purchase the battery as an upgrade.

The Hero 8 Black and earlier do not support the Enduro battery.

