What is the Google Guided Frame feature?

The Google Pixel 7 event brought a lot of new hardware and software to the public, including the new Guided Frame feature.

Google announced a lot of new tech at its latest Pixel event, announcing the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and the company’s first wearable, the Pixel Watch.

But it also announced a lot of new software features for its newest tech, including the Guided Frame feature. If you want to know what Guided Frame is and what it can do, make sure you keep reading.

What is the Guided Frame feature?

The new Guided Frame feature is an accessibility feature that aims to help visually-impaired and blind users take selfies with more ease.

Guided Frame comes in the form of a voice and it helps guide users, helping them understand where they should hold their phone if they want to take a picture with the forward-facing camera. If a user opens the camera and holds it in front of their face, the voice will advise them to lift the camera up or down so they can get the best angle.

This is done via AI, and the phone will even trigger the shutter automatically when the person holding the phone is properly in the frame, then letting the user know when they can relax their hand.

Guided Frame is a part of Google’s aim to make its devices more inclusive and more accessible for more users. This was shown during the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro announcement last year with True Tone, which is another camera feature that better reflects darker skin tones, ensuring a more realistic photo.

Stay tuned with Trusted Reviews for more information on this year’s Pixel event, as we will be keeping you updated on all the latest hardware and software from Google.