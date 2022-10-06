 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is the Google Guided Frame feature?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The Google Pixel 7 event brought a lot of new hardware and software to the public, including the new Guided Frame feature.

Google announced a lot of new tech at its latest Pixel event, announcing the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and the company’s first wearable, the Pixel Watch.

But it also announced a lot of new software features for its newest tech, including the Guided Frame feature. If you want to know what Guided Frame is and what it can do, make sure you keep reading.

What is the Guided Frame feature?

The new Guided Frame feature is an accessibility feature that aims to help visually-impaired and blind users take selfies with more ease.

Guided Frame comes in the form of a voice and it helps guide users, helping them understand where they should hold their phone if they want to take a picture with the forward-facing camera. If a user opens the camera and holds it in front of their face, the voice will advise them to lift the camera up or down so they can get the best angle.

This is done via AI, and the phone will even trigger the shutter automatically when the person holding the phone is properly in the frame, then letting the user know when they can relax their hand.

Guided Frame is a part of Google’s aim to make its devices more inclusive and more accessible for more users. This was shown during the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro announcement last year with True Tone, which is another camera feature that better reflects darker skin tones, ensuring a more realistic photo.

Stay tuned with Trusted Reviews for more information on this year’s Pixel event, as we will be keeping you updated on all the latest hardware and software from Google.

You might like…

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6: What are the key differences?

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6: What are the key differences?

Peter Phelps 3 hours ago
Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the upgrade?

Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the upgrade?

Gemma Ryles 3 hours ago
Google Pixel Tablet: Everything we know so far

Google Pixel Tablet: Everything we know so far

Peter Phelps 3 hours ago
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: How do they compare?

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: What has changed?

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: What has changed?

Peter Phelps 4 hours ago
Google Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch 8: Which will come out on top?

Google Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch 8: Which will come out on top?

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.