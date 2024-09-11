Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is the Apple Watch Tides App? The new app for open-water explained

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Apple not only revealed its latest iPhone 16 series at its recent Glowtime event but also announced a new Apple Watch and heaps of updates for the Watch series. 

One of the new Apple Watch features is the Tides app, which is coming to the Apple Watch Series 10 and will be available on all Apple Watches that are eligible for the watchOS 11 upgrade.

Open-water swimmers, surfers and other water sport enthusiasts will especially appreciate this built-in app, but what does it actually do and how useful will it be?

We’ve explained everything there is to know about the new Tides app that’s coming to watchOS 11. 

What is the Apple Watch Tides app?

The Tides app is designed to help users plan for and safely enjoy open water activities while staying “aware of changing conditions”. 

Available with watchOS 11 and on compatible Apple Watch devices, users will be able to access seven rolling days of forecasting tidal information for coastlines and surf spots around the world. 

This information, which includes high and low tide times, rising and falling tides, tide height and direction plus sunrise and sunset times, are all plotted against a timeline for easy viewing.

Users will also be able to view current tide information for their favourite spots or nearest beaches with just a glance. 

The Tides app also allows users to view any beaches near their current location on a convenient map. 

Tide app showing beaches on Apple Watch 10
Tide app on Apple Watch Series 10 displaying nearby beach (credit: Apple)

Which devices will support the Tides app?

The Tides app will come installed on the new Apple Watch Series 10 and the Black edition of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. 

It will also come with the upcoming watchOS 11 update, which will be available from 16th September, which means all Apple Watches that are eligible for this OS update will receive the Tides app. This includes:

How do Apple Watch users download the Tide app?

Apple’s Tide app should be available once the watchOS 11 update is installed onto the Apple Watch. 

If the app isn’t in your App Library then try searching for it in the App Store. If it still isn’t there, then check your current watchOS firmware as you may not have the correct one installed. 

Tide app on Apple Watch Ultra 2
Tide app displaying tidal information on Apple Watch Ultra 2 (credit: Apple)

Can I use my Apple Watch while partaking in open water activities?

Whether you can wear your Watch while taking part in open water activities depends on your Apple Watch model and its IP or ATM rating.

The Apple Watch Ultra series both boast a water resistance rating of 100 metres under ISO standard 22810:2010 and are EN13319-compliant, which means they can be submerged in up to 40 metres of water. This also means the Apple Watch Ultra series can be used for scuba diving too. 

The Apple Watch Series 2 and later instead have a water-resistance rating of 50 metres under ISO standard 22810:2010. 

Essentially, this means all but the first generation of Apple Watches can be used during open-water activities.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR.

