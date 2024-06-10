What is the new Apple Watch Vitals app?

Apple just announced a bevy of new changes to the Apple Watch, with one surprise feature being the all-new Vitals app.

Apple’s big WWDC 2024 presentation is now behind us, and while Apple Intelligence will no doubt be the talk of the town for quite some time, not to mention certain long-awaited iOS features like the ability to place your apps anywhere on the home screen, there’s still quite a lot to get excited about where the Apple Watch is concerned.

If you want to know the full breakdown of what’s coming then check out our run through of watchOS 11, but to know exactly what the Vitals app is bringing to the table then keep on reading.

What is the Apple Vitals app?

The new Vitals app, found exclusively on the Apple Watch, is designed to give you an overview of your current bill of health using the device’s many sensors and tracking data.

By looking at your resting heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep data and more, the Vitals app can establish what your baselines look like and then let you know if anything out of the ordinary pops up.

It can then offer up personalised advice, explaining what might have caused the abnormality in question.

During its watchOS 11 presentation, Apple showed a specific example of this in the context of sleep tracking, with possible explanations for a bad night’s sleep being excessive drinking or an oncoming illness.

It’s quite an impressive bit of software that feels incredibly similar to the holistic tracking offered by the Whoop Strap 4.0. Unlike the Whoop Strap however, which requires an annual subscription for access to its data, the Vitals app will be available to all Apple Watches from the Apple Watch 6 and up, free of charge.

While it’s too early to tell of its impact just yet, this level of insight is just the thing that the Apple Watch has been missing, turning fitness and health tracking data into actionable advice.