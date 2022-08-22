If you’re looking into playing Steam games away from your PC, then you may want to check out the Steam Link.

Even avid Steam users may not be familiar with the Steam Link, which is why we’re here to break down what it is and what it’s used for.

What is Steam Link?

Steam Link is an app (available on Windows, iOS and Android) developed by Steam that allows users to stream Steam games from their personal PC onto another device, such as a mobile phone or tablet.

You can use this app with a wireless connection to your PC. This can be done using a local network or over the internet. However, Valve does recommend that users use a wired ethernet connection or a strong Wi-Fi connection for the best performance.

This means that you can continue playing a game from your Steam library while you’re away from home, or even play from your living room sofa if you want to watch the TV at the same time. As long as you’re happy being reliant on an internet connection, this is a great altenrative option to the Steam Deck.

The Steam Link app isn’t the first iteration. Originally, the Steam Link was a piece of physical hardware that worked in the same way as the app, allowing users to game over the web, just requiring an HDMI connection.

The physical Steam Link was discounted in November 2018, though there are still some models available to purchase online. Nowadays, the app is the easier way to play games remotely, though you can still use the original hardware if you have it available.

The app works in the same way as the original hardware, requiring a strong internet connection to help gamers stream their playthroughs onto other devices. You have the option of using either the hardware or the software, with Valve claiming that both are still accessible and working.