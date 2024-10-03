What is Spotify Offline Backup? New auto download playlist explained

Spotify is adding a new offline mode, which will automatically store recently played and queued tracks for playback when no internet connectivity is available.

The new mode, which is rolling out to Premium subscribers, won’t require any proactive downloading and could be a handy boost for users who forget to download their latest earworm before boarding a plane, or heading out into the sticks where there’s no signal.

It’ll also enable users to save data on their most played items and works in tandem with the cache of songs already stored in the background. “For the times that you forget to dowload your favorite audio, Offline Backup gives you another way to access music without using any extra data or storage,” the company says.

The feature actually sounds pretty smart. The single Offline Backup playlist will appear on your homepage when you go offline, and you can also filter it by artist, genre and mood.

Spotify also says the feature “evolves as you continue to listen so you’ll always have something new.” The streaming giant isn’t specific about how this will work, but it seems like the company will supplement the playlist with recommendations.

The feature is now live for the iOS and Android apps, but you’ll need to manually enable it via the settings and ensure you’ve updated to the most recent version of the Spotify app.

Here’s how to access the playlist, per Spotify’s blog: