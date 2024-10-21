What is Sorplas? The Sony plastic explained

If you’re considering picking up a Sony TV like the A95K, a camera like the a7R V or a Sony Xperia phone then you may have come across the word ‘Sorplas’ during your research.

Sorplas is a proprietary material designed by Sony and featured across the company’s product line. Sony places a large emphasis on Sorplas’ lower environmental impact, but what is this new material?

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Sorplas, including what it is, how it’s made and just how sustainable it is.

What is Sorplas?

Sorplas (Sustainable Oriented Recycled Plastic) is a form of recycled plastic with a low flame retardant content. It is manufactured exclusively by Sony and can be found in a variety of tech products from Sony, as well as some external products.

One of the main ingredients in Sorplas is optical discs sourced from Sony Music Solutions. These are recycled and used for the rear covers of Sony Bravia TVs. Another key component is recycled water bottles that are collected from factories and markets.

These objects are collected, crushed, moulded into Sorplas and transformed into products, including TVs, cameras, smartphones, PC cases and even suitcases. The process uses a reduced amount of flame retardant to offer durability that is on par with or beyond that of general flame-retardent plastics.

Sony claims that the end product is robust, looks good and can maintain its quality over long periods of use. It is also highly resistant to temperature and humidity.

So, how does Sorplas compare to other plastics?

The Sorplas manufacturing process produces around 72% less CO2 emissions than regular flame-retardent plastic. Sorplas also includes a higher amount of recycled content compared to the recycled plastic typically used in electronics at 99% compared to the more standard 30%.

Sorplas can also be recycled multiple times, increasing the lifespan of the material.

Of course, at the end of the day, Sorplas is still plastic so it isn’t ideal for the environment. Plastic does not biodegrade – meaning it will eventually need to be discarded – and the manufacturing process creates harmful CO2 emissions. However, the desirable properties of plastic and the high cost of other materials make it difficult to craft products without it.

Sorplas doesn’t negate Sony’s impact on the environment, but using 99% recycled plastic helps to reduce Sony’s impact, making it a step in the right direction for the major tech brand.