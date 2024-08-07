What is Sky Sports Plus? How to get new Sky Sports channel

Sky Sports has introduced a new Sky Sports+ channel to its line-up, which launches this week at no extra cost to existing subscribers.

The new channel arrives in time for the new football season and with good reason. There’s going to be loads more games from the EFL on this channel. There’ll be more live tennis and more live rubgy too, as well as the first chance to see Sky’s award-winning sports documentaries.

Here’s what you can expect from Sky Sports+

When does Sky Sports Plus launch?

Sky Sports Plus will go live on Thursday August 8. You’ll be able to find it on channel 410 in the UK and 412 on Sky Q.

How to get Sky Sports Plus?

If you’re an existing subscriber to Sky Sports, via any of the platforms like Sky Stream, Sky Glass or Sky Q, you’ll see it slot into your regular channel guide. It doesn’t cost any extra.

For those who don’t have Sky Sports yet, Sky is offering a deal. Head on over to Sky right now and you’ll get Sky Sports, Sky Entertainment, Netflix with Ads and a Sky Stream puck for just £43 a month. That’s a £9 saving on the usual price of £52.

You can sign up for that offer below.

Get Sky Sports with Sky Stream on the cheap Get Sky Sports, Sky Entertainment and Netflix for £43 a month with a free Sky Stream puck Sky

Was £52

Now £43 View Deal

What’s on Sky Sports Plus?

Sky promises hundreds of hours of live sport. The highlight of Sky Sports Plus is the access to loads more live football from the English Football League. Sky says there’ll be four times as many games as last season. All 72 EFL teams will be shown live more than 20 times a season.

If you’re watching a game, you’ll be able to hit the red button to see others from the EFL too. You can also use voice search to see the day’s fixtures.

There’ll be tennis tournaments with games shown live from every court. The same goes for the rugby Super League, where you’ll be able to see games from around the league.

Sky Sports+ will bring early access to Sky documentaries. The first is Mission to Burnley 2, which will air on Friday August 9 – at least two weeks before it’ll be shown elsewhere.