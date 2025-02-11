Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Sky OS? The Sky Glass platform explained

Announced alongside the Sky Glass TV Gen 2, Sky OS is the new name for Entertainment OS in the UK, which can be found on certain Sky devices.

Whether you’re confused by the new name or just want to understand more about Sky’s TV platform, we’ve got you covered. 

We explain everything you need to know about Sky OS, including how it works, which devices run the operating system and what’s included with the latest updates.

What is Sky OS?

Previously known as Entertainment OS, Sky OS is Sky’s intelligent platform that powers the TV’s interface and user’s viewing experience. 

Essentially, Sky OS is a clever software that aggregates content from across Sky and other streaming apps straight to your TV. Viewers can also save series and movies from both Sky and other apps into one handy place, so they’re ready to watch later.

Sky Glass Gen 2
Sky Glass Gen 2 displaying Sky OS interface. Image Credit: Sky

Sky OS also learns the viewing habits of its users and curates personalised collections of the “best entertainment” for them to enjoy.  

What’s new with Sky OS?

Since its launch with the Sky Glass TV, Sky OS has seen over 500 new features and updates.

Announced with the Sky Glass TV Gen 2, Sky explains that users can navigate through the Sky OS interface and control the TV with just their voice. Simply say “hello Sky” and ask Sky to find shows from Sky and other apps, search for actors or genres, and more.

Another handy feature of Sky OS is Playlist which essentially allows you to keep all of your favourite series and movies in one place. It’s clever too, as it automatically saves and records previous and future episodes of a series, even if it moves from one streaming platform to another, so you’ll never miss or lose track of a show again.

Sky Glass Playlist hub
Sky Glass Playlist hub. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

Which devices use Sky OS?

The Sky OS platform can be found on both the 2021 Sky Glass and Sky Glass TV Gen 2, the upcoming Sky Air TV and Sky Stream.

