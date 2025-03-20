:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

What is Sky Essential TV? The entry-level TV package explained

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Launched at the end of 2024, the Sky Essential TV promises to give new customers a “taste of Sky” from just £15 a month.

But is Sky’s Essential TV really worth it or are you better off choosing a more inclusive, albeit pricier, package?

We explain everything you need to know about the Sky Essential TV package, including how much it costs, how it’s different from other Sky packages and what’s included in the subscription. 

What is Sky Essential TV?

As its name suggests, Sky Essential TV is Sky’s entry-level TV package which includes shows from across Sky, Netflix and Discovery+ in one simple subscription.

With a starting cost of just £15 a month, Sky Essential TV is a affordable choice for anyone who wants to watch a variety of shows but doesn’t want to splurge on pricey subscriptions. 

How much is Sky Essential TV?

At the time of writing, Sky Essential TV starts at just £15 a month on a 24-month contract or £18 a month for a more flexible, 31-day rolling contract. You can upgrade to the Sky Ultimate package, which offers more channels, for an additional £7 a month. 

You can also purchase the new Sky Glass Gen 2 alongside the Sky Essential package from an additional £14 a month with a 48-month contract. 

Sky Glass 2 Sky Cinema
Sky Glass 2. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

How can I access Sky Essential TV?

The Sky Essential TV package is available with a Sky Stream box, which is the easiest and cheapest way to access the service as you simply need to plug the box into your existing TV setup. You can also access Sky Essential TV via Sky Glass which doesn’t require a dish or set-top box.

Sky Stream apps
Sky Stream apps, including Discovery Plus. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

Sky Essential vs Sky Ultimate

The main differences between Sky Essential and Sky Ultimate are their included channels and, subsequently, their monthly cost. 

While both include 90 free-to-air channels, Sky Atlantic, Netflix (its Standard with Ads plan) and Discovery+, the Ultimate package boasts additional channels such as Sky’s hit channels such as Documentaries, Sci-Fi, Showcase and Comedy, alongside National Geographic, MTV and Gold.

The Sky Ultimate package starts at £22 a month with a 24-month contract or £25 a month with a 31-day rolling contract instead. 

Both packages can also be upgraded with additional subscriptions, such as Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and Sky Kids for extra fees. 

Is Netflix included with Sky Essential TV?

Netflix is included with the Sky Essential TV package, however it’s the Standard with Ads plan. If you’d prefer to go ad-free, then you’ll need to pay for the privilege which, at the time of writing, costs an additional £5 a month for the Standard plan or £10 a month for Premium

If you already have Netflix then Sky will move the payment to your Sky bill, allowing you to keep your existing account with all your viewing history, so you won’t pay twice or lose out on the benefit.

