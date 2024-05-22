What is Setapp Mobile? The iOS App Store alternative explained

Whether you’ve already heard of Setapp or even used it on your Mac or are totally new to the alternative App Marketplace, we’ve put together all we know about the subscription service below.

Keep reading to learn more about the iOS App Store alternative and how you can access it yourself.

What is Setapp?

Before we start with Setapp Mobile, it’s worth explaining what Setapp is. Setapp was officially released back in 2017 as an alternative to the App Store for macOS. Unlike the App Store, where there’s a huge variety of free and paid apps, Setapp is a subscription service where users pay around $9.99/€9.49 a month for complete access to its 240+ apps, without ads.

Also unlike the App Store, you can’t download popular apps such as Netflix. Instead, the apps on offer are “all about saving time and making work … as easy as can be”. The app categories cover productivity, photo and video editing, web development and even personal finance.

At the time of writing, Setapp says there are over 240 apps available, claiming that “a massive quantity of apps is not a priority” to the system.

What is Setapp Mobile?

Setapp Mobile is a new service from MacPaw, offering an alternative iOS marketplace for iPhone and iPad users in the EU. This is only possible because EU legislation has recently changed, forcing Apple to allow third-party app stores in the EU.

According to Setapp Mobile, there are currently “dozens” of apps available under the subscription but the number of apps will increase as the marketplace grows.

Setapp Mobile is different from Setapp as it now has its own iOS app that serves as an alternative marketplace, an improvement on the old system where apps had to be installed from the App Store and activated via Setapp.

How can I download Setapp on my iPhone?

At the time of writing, Setapp Mobile is only available in a beta version and will require you to join a waitlist to gain access. To do this, you’ll simply need to enter your email address through the Setapp Mobile website.

It’s again worth reiterating that this functionality is only available in the European Union, meaning those in the UK, US and most of the world are sadly out of luck.