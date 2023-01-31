 large image

What is Secure Folder on a Samsung phone?

If you’re looking to add an extra layer of protection to the photos and files you keep on your phone, you’ve probably come across Samsung’s Secure Folder feature. 

The feature calls upon Samsung Knox security to create a private, encrypted space on your Galaxy. Here’s what you need to know. 

What is Secure Folder on a Samsung phone? 

Secure Folder is a Samsung feature that makes it possible to store any data you want to keep private in a protected location on your Galaxy phone. This includes photos, videos, files and apps. 

The feature is powered by Samsung Knox, Samsung’s built-in security platform. 

Apps and data moved to a Secure Folder are sandboxed separately, giving them an additional layer of privacy compared to everything else on your device and keeping that information safe from attacks. 

Not only can apps be moved over to a Secure Folder, but they can also be cloned. This means it’s possible to manage multiple profiles separately on the same device. 

Samsung Secure Folder clone apps

Perhaps most importantly, users can password-protect Secure Folders with a PIN, pattern, passcode or biometric lock, such as fingerprint or face authentication. This means that no one but you can view those apps, photos or files – even if they have the passcode for your phone. Only those with the separate Secure Folder login information can peek inside the private folders. 

When it comes to upgrading your device, Samsung makes it possible to back Secure Folders up to the cloud. This means you can easily restore your files on your new Galaxy. 

If you’re feeling particularly paranoid, Samsung even gives you the option to hide the Secure Folder icon from your home screen. You’ll still be able to access it from your settings, meaning anyone who knows the feature well will be able to find it if they know where to look, but it’s still a good measure for throwing off snooping friends and family.

