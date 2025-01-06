What is Samsung Vision AI? The smart TV system explained

Unveiled at CES 2025, Samsung promises its Vision AI technology will deliver “personal AI-powered screens to enrich your everyday life”.

Samsung adds that Vision AI reimagines what screens can do and is able to connect entertainment, personalisation and lifestyle solutions into “one seamless experience to simplify your life,” but what is Samsung Vision AI and how can it really simplify your daily routine?

We dive into the new technology and explain how it works and which devices it can be found on.

What is Samsung Vision AI?

Samsung Vision AI is a technology which transforms screens into “smart companions” that Samsung explains are aware of their surroundings to “enhance entertainment, simplify interactions and integrate into connective lifestyles”.

This means that Vision AI will analyse on-screen content alongside environmental factors in real-time to adjust sound and picture quality for a truly optimised and personalised viewing experience.

That’s not all Vision AI can do. Ever found yourself watching a film and can’t pinpoint where you’ve seen an actor before? With Vision AI, you can simply Click to Search and receive instant results about anything on screen, without interrupting the viewing experience.

Click to Search function with Samsung Vision AI. Image Credit: Samsung

There’s also Live Translate which generates real time subtitle translation across all content and Generative Wallpaper which allows you to create your own images that best suit your taste and space, transforming your screen into a “personalised art canvas”.

Otherwise, Vision AI also enables screens to work as a central smart home hub so you can control all your compatible smart home appliances such as lights, thermostats and security cameras, through Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem.

Which screens will Vision AI work on?

Samsung explains that Vision AI is now integrated across its “most comprehensive lineup ever” which includes Neo QLED, OLED, QLED and The Frame models.

Alongside revealing Vision AI at CES 2025, Samsung also unveiled the Neo QLED 8K QN990F TV which, at the time of writing, is Samsung’s most advanced TV to date.

Has Samsung worked with any other companies for Vision AI?

Samsung Vision AI has indeed collaborated with multiple AI leaders, including Microsoft. Much like LG’s 2025 OLED Evo lineup, Samsung’s new smart TVs and monitors will also feature Microsoft Copilot.

Samsung also plans to work with other AI teams such as Google, explaining that by partnering with various AI partners, its Vision AI offers “limitless potential” that paves the way for more intelligent and personalised experiences.