What is Samsung Personal Data Engine? New knowledge-based AI explained

What is the Samsung Personal Data Engine? Samsung has launched a Personal Data Engine, which relies on knowledge-based AI, to power new Galaxy S25 features like the Now Bar and Now Brief.

The new feature, which was previewed back in December but fully unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked on January 22, relies on a personal knowledge graph, which learns from the user experiences and habits to make AI-based suggestions.

So, based on your usage of the Galaxy S25 phone, the Personal Data Engine learn your and place that content front and centre within that morning Now Brief, and the Now Bar that updates throughout the day with things like sports scores. All this happens proactively without any user intervention.

This Personal Data Engine will also help with proactive requests made by the user by securely cross-referencing your activity between apps. This will, for example, make it easier to identify photos you’ve taken via the camera or recall that video you played while you at the gym yesterday. And it’ll happen through natural language-based requests.

The data stays private on the device rather than being uploaded to the cloud thanks to its integration with the Samsung Knox security locker. Given the privacy fears regarding how AI models are trained, it’s important Samsung has all of this information locked down on-device.

Hyper-personalised AI.

In the post announcing the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung promises these hyper-personalised experiences will underpin the new AI-forward Galaxy phones. Samsung says this will be unique to Galaxy phones.

“In the era of AI, personalisation goes hand-in-hand with privacy. On Galaxy S25 series, the Personal Data Engine powers personalised features by safely analysing your data on-device to deliver highly tailored experiences that reflect your preferences and usage patterns,” the company says.

“These insights enable tailored experiences such as searching for an old photo in the Gallery using natural language, or being guided through the day with Now Brief, which proactively offers suggestions accessible via Now Bar on the lock screen.

“All personalised data is kept private and secured by Knox Vault. Combined with enhanced on-device processing capabilities, this creates a powerful, protected AI experience that is unique to Galaxy.”