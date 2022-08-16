What is Samsung FlexCam? The Z Flip 4 feature explained

Samsung recently unveiled the newest phone in its Flip series, the Z Flip 4. During the announcement, the company highlighted the phone’s unique FlexCam feature.

But, what is Samsung FlexCam? Read on to learn everything you need to know about the Flip’s handy camera feature.

What is Samsung FlexCam?

The term “FlexCam” refers to the ability to capture photos and videos hands-free on the Z Flip 4.

This feature leverages the Flip’s hinge design, making it possible for users to prop up the camera on different surfaces and capture selfies and group photos without asking friends or strangers to snap photos for you.

“It’s like having a camera and a tripod all in one”, summarised Samsung’s Dillon Hesse during the company’s August 2022 Unpacked event.

FlexCam isn’t just built into the Camera app. It also works with Meta-powered apps, like Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. For example, users can record stories and film reels on Instagram hands-free.

Samsung also gave the feature a mention in its press release for the Z Flip 4:

“With FlexCam, users can capture photos and videos from different points of view, with bolder angles than ever before. Shoot hands-free video or capture full group selfies at various angles by partially folding Z Flip4 to activate FlexCam”.

How does it compare to the Flex Mode on the Z Flip 3?

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the word “Flex” used in conjunction with a Samsung Flip device. In fact, FlexCam appears to describe Samsung’s existing Flex Mode specifically when applied to the Camera app.

On the Z Flip 3, Flex Mode referred to the automatic layout changes that occurred in the UI when the phone was folded halfway to create an L-shape.

For the Camera app, this meant that the shooting options usually at the top half of the screen would transfer to the bottom half for easier control when the phone was folded halfway.

“Thanks to Flex mode on Galaxy Z Flip, you can use your phone handsfree by standing it up on a surface. Take selfies at whole new angles, make video calls, or capture long-exposure images without the use of a tripod easily by folding the Galaxy Z Flip”, said Samsung of Flex Mode at the time, essentially describing FlexCam on the Z Flip 4 as well.

Samsung has also introduced software-based developments to Flex Mode on the Z Flip 4, as we touched on in our first impressions of the device.

For example, you can now hold the phone like a camcorder to record video and have the lower portion of the screen turn into a trackpad for scrubbing through a video. Samsung has also promised improvements to apps previously not fully supported by the feature.