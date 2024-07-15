Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Samsung Energy Score? The health feature explained

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Alongside the launch of its new wearables, the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung announced a new Galaxy AI-enabled feature named Energy Score.

To help you understand the new feature, we’ve put together all we know about Samsung’s Energy Score including how it works, what it actually does and which devices it can be found on.

What is Energy Score?

Samsung Energy Score promises to enhance “your awareness of the ways your health influences your daily life”. Enabled by Galaxy AI, Energy Score analyses your sleep, activities (such as exercise or walking) and heart rate to provide you with an “easy-to-understand” score out of 100. 

The purpose of this is so users can understand their current physical state and utilise recommendations to “focus your daily efforts on making improvements” to plan their daily routine according to how they are really feeling. 

For instance, Samsung suggests if your energy score shows you didn’t rest well, then “maybe skip the gym and relax at home to get back on track.”

Galaxy Watch and smartphone displaying the Energy score
Energy score displayed on Galaxy smartphone and Watch

Which devices support Energy Score?

As mentioned earlier, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Ring will all boast the Energy Score feature. In addition, the following Galaxy Watches will also support Energy Score:

To utilise Energy Score, you’ll need to synchronise your wearable with your tracked health data from the Samsung Health app, which is free and doesn’t require a subscription. Samsung also explains that previous activity, sleep and heart rate data must all be tracked.

Energy Score, alongside Wellness Tips, will be available on Android smartphones running Android 11 or above and v6.27 or above of the Samsung Health app. 

