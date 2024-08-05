Samsung Energy Score: What is it and how does it work?

If you tuned into July’s Samsung Unpacked keynote or scrolled through any of our recent wearable reviews, you may have picked up the phrase ‘Energy Score’.

Not to be confused with Sleep Score, Energy Score is an all-new feature that launched alongside Samsung’s latest range of wearables, including the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Ring.

So, what is an Energy Score? Keep reading to learn all about the newest Galaxy Watch feature, including what it is, which devices support it and all of the insights it can give you into your health.

What is your Samsung Energy Score?

Samsung Energy Score is an AI-powered metric used to express your physical and mental energy and readiness. The feature was originally announced as My Vitality Score but was renamed Energy Score ahead of the launch of the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Ring.

Samsung’s goal with Energy Score is to increase its users’ awareness of how their health influences their daily lives and offer actionable recommendations to improve their physical states as each day passes.

Your Energy Score takes into consideration your sleep, activity (such as exercise and walking), sleeping heart rate and sleeping heart rate variability, using these four key factors to calculate a number from 0-100 when you wake up.

You can then use the insight and personal feedback provided by Samsung in the form of Wellness Tips to plan your daily routine accordingly and watch your Energy Score increase as you put this feedback into action.

Is it any good?

We found Samsung’s Energy Score to be insightful, though not particularly novel.

The feature doesn’t offer nearly as much personal training insight as you’ll find with fitness trackers from Whoop or Garmin. Rather, Samsung’s version includes a heavier focus on sleep metrics similar to the approach taken by the Oura Ring.

Energy Score offers “clear scoring markers, personalized feedback, and comprehensive breakdowns”, wrote Conor Allison in our review of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

For example, if your energy score shows you didn’t rest well, Samsung might suggest you “skip the gym and relax at home to get back on track”. Whereas if you’re well-rested, your wearable could advise you to stick to your routine, encouraging you that this will “have a positive impact on both your physical and mental health”.

Our review period isn’t necessarily long enough to test this feature properly as, ideally, you should see your health and physical wellbeing improve over time with Samsung’s insight and tips.

“Over the last couple of weeks, my scores tended to be within a specific range of 75-80/100. I have had fairly consistent sleep and exercise in that time, which is a possible explanation for the lack of movement – though it is also possible it’s not the most sensitive scoring system, as well”, noted Conor in his review.

Energy score displayed on Galaxy smartphone and Watch

Which devices support Samsung Energy Score?

You can monitor your Energy Score using a range of Samsung wearables dating back to 2021, meaning you don’t need the latest hardware to get started.

The Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Ring are the first devices to support the feature at launch.

The complete list of devices that support Energy Score includes:

You’ll also need to synchronise your wearable with the Samsung Health app on your smartphone to track your Energy Score. This is because Samsung requires previous activity, sleep and heart rate data to produce an accurate reading.

The Samsung Health app is free, with Energy Score available on phones running Android 11 and above and the Samsung Health app with v6.27 and above. If you can’t see the feature just yet, try updating your phone, wearable and the Samsung Health app to ensure you’re running the latest software across all of your Galaxy devices.